Police investigate series of porch thefts

GASTONIA, N.C. -- Gastonia Police are investigating five package thefts from the front doors of homes in just one day, including one captured on-camera.

Laura Williams was shocked when she watched surveillance video from her house of a thief stealing two packages from her porch.





"I can't believe that they're getting out of their car, coming up and taking something off the front of my porch and just driving off," Williams said. "Who does that?"

Police believe at least some of the thefts are connected as all five occurred within minutes from each other.

"I just don't understand it," Williams said. "I want them to be caught because it's not right."

Police agencies throughout Charlotte have been warning people to take precautions when having Christmas gifts delivered to their homes; some tips include having packages delivered to workplaces and requesting to receive notification when a package is delivered.

Gastonia Police said it's assigned a detective to investigate the thefts.

