Police investigate shooting in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C.-- Charlotte Mecklenburg Police are investigating a shooting that took place early Sunday in east Charlotte.
Officers responded to an assault with a weapon call at 7:02 a.m. on the 5600 block of Paces Glen Avenue.
One person was found with a gunshot wound and transported to CMC with life-threatening injuries.
Investigators check evidence at shooting scene on Paces Glen Ave. One victim w life-threatening injuries; no suspects in custody @wcnc pic.twitter.com/M50vYeZUzX— Diana Rugg (@DianaRuggOnTV) July 16, 2017
According to CMPD no one is in custody at this time.
