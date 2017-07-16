Police investigate shooting in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C.-- Charlotte Mecklenburg Police are investigating a shooting that took place early Sunday in east Charlotte.

Officers responded to an assault with a weapon call at 7:02 a.m. on the 5600 block of Paces Glen Avenue.

One person was found with a gunshot wound and transported to CMC with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators check evidence at shooting scene on Paces Glen Ave. One victim w life-threatening injuries; no suspects in custody @wcnc pic.twitter.com/M50vYeZUzX — Diana Rugg (@DianaRuggOnTV) July 16, 2017

According to CMPD no one is in custody at this time.

