Police locate, arrest fugitive from Washington state

Merlin Todd Hemric (photo submitted by Alexander County Sheriff's Office)

TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. – A fugitive has been located and apprehended in Taylorsville – well over 2,600 miles away from where he was originally wanted by police, according to a press release from Alexander County Sheriff's Office.

Police were notified of the whereabouts of Merlin Todd Hemric, 51, who was in the 2300 block of Highway 16 North in Taylorsville. Deputies along with U.S. Marshals went into the location and took Hemric into custody, according to Alexander County Sheriff's Office.

Hemric was wanted from the State of Washington for stalking and telephone harassment, both under domestic violence designations, police say.

Those with information on Hemric or other criminal cases are asked to call 828-632-1111.

