Police officer saves dogs from hot car

ROCK HILL, S.C. -- For the second time in just three weeks, a Rock Hill police officer saved dogs from a scorching hot car.

Officer Robin Gander rescued a Shih Tzu and two Dachshunds from a car with the windows up while she says their owners were in Golden Corral for at least an hour.

The temperature at the time was in the mid-80s.

“Even though it was later in the evening, it was still hot and humid," said Officer Robin Gander. "It had to be at least 90 plus in that vehicle. ”

After several attempts to locate the owners in the restaurant, Officer Gander took matters into her own hands.

"I was able to put my arm through the window and unlock the vehicle," Officer Gander said. "We were at the point where we were going to seize the dogs and take them to Animal Control because we could not locate an owner.”

The owners eventually came forward. Officer Gander says she did not arrest the owners because the dogs were not in grave danger.

The owners, however, did receive a citation for ill treatment of animals.

This is Officer Gander's second time in three weeks saving pets from a hot car. In June, she saved two tiny puppies from a hot car as their owner was getting her hair done.

The puppies were so overheated, Officer Gander put the pets in her lunch cooler, to lower their body temperature. Their owner was put in jail.

“It’s heartbreaking because these dogs they don’t have a voice," she said. "They can’t tell you what’s wrong, or if they need anything you have to be their sole provider.”

Next door to Golden Corral is Animal Supply House, a pet food store.

The manager of the store, Jeff Culp, said with no hesitation he would've helped the dogs out the car.

“We’re pet lovers in this business," Culp said.

So what should you do if you ever come across a pet that needs rescuing from a hot car, well it depends on where you live?

In 2015, an Army veteran outside of Atlanta was arrested for smashing a window to save a dog from a hot car.

That’s because in Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina, public officials are the only ones who can legally break into a car to save a pet from the heat.

If you live in Wisconsin, Florida, Tennessee or Ohio, those states have "Good Samaritan" laws that make it legal for citizens to save pets from hot cars.



© 2017 WCNC.COM