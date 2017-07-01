WCNC
Close

Police on scene at shooting in Huntersville

shooting in Huntersville update

WCNC 9:37 AM. EDT July 01, 2017

HUNTERSVILLLE, N.C. -- Huntersville Police are on scene at Steuben Drive off of Stumptown Road after a shooting.

One person has been transported to receive care for major injuries.

The scene is still active.

Stick with wcnc.com for more coverage.

© 2017 WCNC.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories