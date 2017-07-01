Police on scene at shooting in Huntersville

HUNTERSVILLLE, N.C. -- Huntersville Police are on scene at Steuben Drive off of Stumptown Road after a shooting.
One person has been transported to receive care for major injuries.
The scene is still active.
UPDATE from Huntersville Chief: 1 woman shot in domestic dispute, NLT injuries; man still inside Steuben Dr home. @HPDNC negotiating @wcnc pic.twitter.com/Vikt2t9HYp— Diana Rugg (@DianaRuggOnTV) July 1, 2017
