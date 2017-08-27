Police search for 2 missing boys last seen near northeast Charlotte

(Left) Thomas and Dakota. Photos submitted by CMPD.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police is asking for the public's assistance in locating two missing boys Sunday night.

Officials say 11-year-old Thomas and 10-year-old Dakota were last seen leaving a residence in the 6400 block of Monteith Drive Saturday. The boys' last names are being withheld as they are both minors.

Thomas. Photo submitted by CMPD.

Thomas is described as a biracial male with brown eyes and brown hair. Officials listed his height at 5-foot-6 and weighing around 110 pounds.

Dakota. Photo submitted by CMPD.

Dakota is described as a white male with brown eyes and blonde hair. Officials listed his height at 5-foot and weighing around 75 pounds.

Both boys are believed to be together and are known to be in areas close to the 1900 block of New Castle Street and bus stops along North Tryon Street.

Anyone with information on the two missing subjects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

© 2017 WCNC.COM