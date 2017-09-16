WCNC
Missing 10-year-old girl found and being reunited with family

September 16, 2017

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police says the 10-year-old girl who was the subject of a missing person's report has been located and is being reunited with her family Saturday.

Diana Elieze was located on Burner Drive Saturday evening. CMPD said "an alert citizen" helped authorities locate Elieze by calling 911. 

Elieze had been missing since Friday around 7 p.m.

