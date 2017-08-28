Police search for missing 68-year-old man

Al Gregory Marshall. Photo submitted by CMPD.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing 68-year-old man.

A Rocky Mount woman filed a missing person report on her father Al Marshall on August 16 after she lost contact with him. During an investigation, it was determined that Marshall was in the Charlotte area about three days before her daughter filed the missing person report.

Marshall is described as a black male with a bald head and brown eyes. He is listed at 5-foot-10 and 180 pounds.

CMPD said there is some concern about Marshall's safety. According to police, Marshall is known to be in the Beatties Ford Road area and it is possible that he may have traveled outside of the Charlotte area to an unknown destination.

Anyone with information on Marshall is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

