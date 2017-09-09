Police search for missing 87-year-old man

Warren Drye. Photo submitted by CMPD.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police is investigating the disappearance of an 87-year-old man.

According to CMPD, Warren Drye was last seen Saturday afternoon when he left his home. Drye was supposed to meet family members in Lake Wylie, S.C., but did not arrive at his destination. Drye reportedly suffers from cognitive issues and his family is extremely concerned about his safety, CMPD said.

Drye is described as a white male with brown eyes and gray hair. His height is listed at 6-foot and weighs about 230 pounds.

CMPD said Drye drives a dark blue Subaru Outback with a North Carolina tag, "LUVMYDOG."

Anyone with information on Drye is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

© 2017 WCNC.COM