Police search for missing Gaston County teen

WCNC 4:16 PM. EDT October 17, 2017

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. -- Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old.

Shiphrah Perry was reported missing from Millington Circle in Dallas, N.C. Perry was last seen Friday at the Dallas location of Dollar General.

Perry is described as a black girl with brown eyes and black hair. She is listed at 5-foot-6 and weighs about 175 pounds.

Anyone with information on Perry is asked to call Dallas Police Department at 704-922-3116.

