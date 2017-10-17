Police search for missing Gaston County teen

Shiphrah Perry. Photos submitted by Dallas (N.C.) Police Department.

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. -- Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old.

Shiphrah Perry was reported missing from Millington Circle in Dallas, N.C. Perry was last seen Friday at the Dallas location of Dollar General.

Perry is described as a black girl with brown eyes and black hair. She is listed at 5-foot-6 and weighs about 175 pounds.

Anyone with information on Perry is asked to call Dallas Police Department at 704-922-3116.

