Police search for three Concord mall brawl suspects

Via Concord Police

CONCORD, N.C. -- Concord Police are searching for three suspects following the fights that broke out at Concord Mills last Saturday.

Two suspects, William Earl Degrate, 34, and Nachell Miaya Berry, 19, have warrants for their arrest.

Concord Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a third suspect.

Two juveniles from Charlotte, were charged on the night of the incident.

A 14-year-old was charged with two counts of assault on a government official, one count of inciting a riot, and one count of resisting, obstructing, or delaying a government official. A 15-year-old was also charged with simple affray.

The Concord Police are still investigating the fight and reviewing all video and photos.

