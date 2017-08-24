Popular Charlotte brewery employee taken to CMC after being shocked

(Photo: Judson, Andie)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- An employee at a popular Charlotte brewery was sent to the hospital after being shocked Thursday morning.

Medic received a call Thursday morning in regards to an "unconscious person" at Catawba Brewery, located outside of uptown. They said they gave the employee CPR for 30 minutes upon their arrival.

The employee was taken to CMC and put on oxygen, Catawba Brewery said.

According to Medic, the employee was transported with life threatening conditions. Catawba Brewery said they currently are not sure of the employee's current status.

