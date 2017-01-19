Popular hairdresser killed in crash

Leslie Saldana. (Screengrab via Facebook)

LANCASTER, S.C. -- A Lancaster County mother of four was killed and four children in the SUV along with her were hospitalized after they lost control and crashed into a tree Wednesday afternoon.

Troopers say Leslie Saldana, 47, was driving east on Highway 903 just outside of Lancaster when her SUV left the road, barreled into a ditch and crashed head-on into a tree.

"We just heard a loud boom-- it actually shook the doors on my shop," says Rodger Payne, who was working in his auto shop across the street when the SUV crashed.

"A friend of mine hollered, 'they hit a tree out there, call 911,'" he recalls. "I picked up the phone and I took off running out there to see what I could do to help."

Saldana had three of her own children in the car with her, along with another child.

Payne turned his attention to the children, to keep them calm until help arrived.

"You wanna help, you wanna do this, but you kinda, you feel helpless, too, you know?" Payne says.

He says he knew two of the children well. All he could do was reassure the children and pray. Two other passersby stayed by Saldana's side, he says.

All four children were rushed to area hospitals and are all expected to be okay.

Witnesses say Saldana was alert and conscious at the scene. She later died at a local hospital.

Saldana was a popular hairdresser in town, who was known for her big personality and even bigger laugh, friends say.

The news of her death hit the Lancaster County community hard. Hundreds of people posted on social media about her death. The salon where she worked was closed on Thursday.

"It's sad," Payne says. "It makes me feel real bad for her, the family and all the kids."

According to the Coroner's Office, Saldana died from injuries she sustained in the crash.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

