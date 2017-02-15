'Possible homicide suspect' held in custody following police pursuit

Xavier Walton/NBC Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say a person who officers say may be a possible suspect in a homicide investigation is being held in custody following a police chase that ended in west Charlotte Wednesday afternoon.

CMPD say a police chase between officers and the individual started on Freedom Drive. The driver tried evading the police before the chase ended in Wilkinson Boulevard.

CMPD tells NBC Charlotte that the person involved in the pursuit may be a possible suspect in an ongoing homicide investigation.

Stick with WCNC.com, as crews are on the scene to provide updates.

Copyright 2017 WCNC