US postal truck crash leaves one with serious injuries

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- An accident near the 570 block of Westinghouse Boulevard involving a postal truck leaves one person with serious injuries.

According to Charlotte- Mecklenburg Police, the accident happened around 6:30 a.m. Sunday morning. The driver was possibly ejected from the vehicle, police say.

Medic reports one patient has been transported to CMC Main with life-threatening injuries.

NBC Charlotte has a crew at the scene. Stick with wcnc.com for the latest.

© 2017 WCNC.COM