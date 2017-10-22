WCNC
Close

US postal truck crash leaves one with serious injuries

The crash happened near 570 Westinghouse Blvd

WCNC 8:35 AM. EDT October 22, 2017

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- An accident near the 570 block of Westinghouse Boulevard involving a postal truck leaves one person with serious injuries. 

According to Charlotte- Mecklenburg Police, the accident happened around 6:30 a.m. Sunday morning. The driver was possibly ejected from the vehicle, police say.

Medic reports one patient has been transported to CMC Main with life-threatening injuries.  

NBC Charlotte has a crew at the scene. Stick with wcnc.com for the latest.

© 2017 WCNC.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories