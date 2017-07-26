Postal workers protest cutbacks

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- With voices, signs, and chants dozens of postal workers protest Wednesday outside the Government Center in Uptown Charlotte Wednesday.

They are upset over cutbacks to workers, overtime hours, decreased post office hours and delays in first-class mail.

"It's a public service to the citizens of this country and they should have a service that they are proud of," said Anthony Wilson, Local President of the Charlotte Area American Postal Workers Union.

"My biggest fear is that the public won't stand strong with us," said Debby Szeredy, a 40 year veteran of the Postal Service. "We need everyone to stand strong for saving the postal service."

The cutbacks are in response to the challenges they face. NBC News reports the Postal Service have lost money for 10 years now. Adding to the problem are the changes in the way ordinary people pay their bills, and communicate with friends and family and the rising cost of healthcare for retired employees.

Still, those who spoke out Wednesday are hoping to rally enough people to influence Congress to bring back more services and people. The Union says over a dozen jobs in the Charlotte area have not be filled and right now there is no time table to replace them.

"We would like everyone to realize that there's a special attack happening right now against the postal service." said Szeredy.

© 2017 WCNC.COM