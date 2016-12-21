The Power of Holiday Spirit in Tough Times

Power of Holiday Spirit in Tough Times (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX)- Whether 2016 has been a tough year for you or the best one yet, the end of every year is often a time of reflection.

For one midlands woman, Amy Szymanski, her year was filled with changes from her husband retiring after 23 years in the Army to her losing her stepfather in the summer.

So, in the Christmas spirit, as a way bring some holiday cheer back into her family, Szymanski decided to do things a little differently.

"I just wanted it to be fun," she said. "That was important to me and I think it helped everybody kind of deal with the first major holiday since Trummy's been gone."

She gathered her family and began doing a weeks worth of decorating in a weekend, finding it was a way to cope with the loss.

"See the good out of the bad," she said. "That's just me. That's just what I was trying to do."

