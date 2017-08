Via Duke Energy outage map

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Duke Energy reports over 6,000 customers have lost power in uptown Monday evening.

The outage impacts uptown as well as the Wilmore and Brookhill neighborhoods.

Duke Energy estimates that 6,448 customers are impacted, and power will back back at 8:00 p.m.

