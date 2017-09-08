Pregnant woman set on fire in DC Suburb

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD (WUSA9) - A pregnant woman was doused with a flammable liquid and set on fire in Capitol Heights, Md. on Friday, according to the Prince George's County Police Department.

The incident happened on Elkwood Lane in what police are calling a domestic disturbance.

The condition of the woman is unknown at this time. Police say a suspect has been taken into custody.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.

