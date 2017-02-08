Progress being made on upgrades at Rock Hill Schools

Dan Yesenosky/NBC Charlotte

ROCK HILL, S.C. -- Taxpayer money going toward improving the education experience of Rock Hill's students is starting to show results. Construction projects are underway and building designs are ready to be viewed by the public, showing what the future of the district could look like.

In May of 2015, a $110 million bond referendum was approved in Rock Hill to provide upgrades at all 27 of the district's schools and construct new facilities between 2016 and 2020.

"There's a lot of excitement both for us as administration and at the school and classroom level to see all of this is actually happening," said Mychal Frost of Rock Hill Schools.

One of those is happening at Ebinport Elementary, where they're constructing a new front office that should be ready for the 2017-2018 school year.

"We're going to be able to recapture the old office and convert it into a classroom space and make this building last longer and accommodate additional students in the future," Frost said.

Over at South Pointe High School, a new Makerspace is almost ready for furniture, and technological supplies to be installed for students pursuing STEAM program classes. Glass doors will slide open, allowing for a large, open space to interact and conduct projects between the two rooms.

"If you're interested in anything with science, technology, engineering, arts or math, we're going to in my opinion have one of the best programs going," said STEAM Coach David Consalvi.

And drawings show plans for a new Language Immersion School to combine the language immersion centers currently at three different elementary schools.

"It'll be consolidating all of those programs under one roof, bringing all the language immersion instruction together into one place," Frost said.

Construction on that is expected to be complete by the summer of 2018. Frost says the $110 million for this bond referendum actually doesn't give the people of Rock Hill a tax increase, it just keeps their taxes level while all of these projects are being completed.

