WCNC
Close

Protesters show up at city council meeting

Critics and supporters alike were speaking out about controversial comments a city leader made -- during a taping of Flashpoint, right here on NBC Charlotte.

WCNC 11:46 PM. EDT July 24, 2017

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Protests followed both inside and outside of Charlotte Government Center Monday night.

Critics and supporters alike spoke out about controversial comments a city leader made during a taping of Flashpoint on NBC Charlotte.

While speaking about President Donald Trump, Democrat Dimple Ajmera suggested anyone who supported Mr. Trump isn’t fit to be in local office. Ajmera currently represents east Charlotte but is running for an at-large seat on council.

© 2017 WCNC.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories