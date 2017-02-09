Public sounds off on proposed dog bill

(Photo: Thomas, Elizabeth)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Anyone who has a small dog can tell you, they’re favorite place to ride in the car is on your lap with their head out the window.

But North Carolina lawmakers believe driving with an animal on your lap can be dangerous for both you and your pet-- and many North Carolinians agree.

“I agree with it. I think it’s just another distraction,” says Eileen Karlau.

Many animal advocates also say it can put your pet at risk of serious injury, too. According to a survey conducted by AAA and Kurgo, an unrestrained 10-pound dog in a crash at 50 mph will exert roughly 500 pounds of force.

“They could get hurt, too, if anything were to go wrong or get caught in the steering wheel, like their paws or head in there, that would be pretty horrible,” says Katelynn Ziegenfus.

So in an attempt to roadways safer for everyone, House Bill 73 was filed Wednesday which would prohibit anyone operating a vehicle from holding a live animal on their lap. The fine would be $100, plus court costs, but no points would be added to your license.

However, not everyone is wagging their tail at the new bill.

"If I had a 5-pound or 8-pound Chihuahua, yeah, why couldn’t it ride in my lap, what’s it hurting? I’d be more worried about cell phones, that’s distracting,” said David Williams.

Williams says the $100 fine is just another grab for money.

