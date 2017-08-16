Public weighs in on controversial I-77 toll lane project

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- City leaders received the public's input on the controversial I-77 toll lane project.

The meeting, which took place at the government center, came after a new push to cancel the contract on the tolls.

Less than a week ago, a consulting group hired by the state gave the DOT five options: cancel the contract and complete the project with public funding, change the contract so some parts of the new lanes would be free, create a discount program for frequent users, tweak the amount you have to pay when using the tolls or add restrictions for lane usage.

One teenager who spoke at the meeting questioned the toll lane project's transparency.

"Not only is this contract shady and layered with corruption, but it's a life sentence for the Lake Norman community," said the teen. "Fifty years, that's how long we're chained to two-three lanes"

© 2017 WCNC.COM