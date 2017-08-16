Push for laws to protest children comes one year after Jordyn Dumont's death

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. -- Jordyn Dumont's picture and story captivated the entire community one year ago, when she was brutally killed in Gaston County.

Three-year-old Jordyn Dumont was killed, wrapped in a blanket and left several yards from her Bessemer City home one year ago. At the time of the murder, William McCullen called 911 asking for help.

In Gaston County, officials are prevented from releasing information on this case because there is a gag order in place. The main suspect involved is still behind bars and now -- one year later -- a push for change in laws to protect children continues.

Police say McCullen knew exactly where that little girl was because he killed her and put her body in that blanket. Fast forward one year later, the case is not close to going to trial.

McCullen is in jail with a $2 million bond.

At the time, neighbors, family members and friends were all calling on change because of what some thought was a DSS case that slipped through the cracks.

We told you at the time DSS had been at Jordyn's home at least five times over the course of just a few months but the case was closed.

There is no question case workers are overloaded.

Across North Carolina, the turnover rate for Child Welfare workers has risen to 28 percent. That means every year. more than one out of four caseworkers are being replaced by a new employee.

According to the state, "counties must scramble to fill their position." And the children's cases are passed along to "other social workers with full caseloads themselves."

Bob Simmons with the Council for Children's Rights says much of the issue comes money.

“Unfortunately there is not sufficient funding,” Simmons said.

Meanwhile, Sen. Kathy Harrington of Gaston Country introduced Jordyn's Law. It would require DSS to contact a noncustodial parent when an investigation reveals abuse or neglect.

Harrington, telling NBC Charlotte that the law "provides transparency for the noncustodial parent allowing them to be aware of their child's home environment when allegations of abuse arise, giving them the opportunity to be an advocate for the safety and well-being of their child."

NBC Charlotte reached out to Sen. Harrington's office to check on the latest with the push for the new law but did not provide a response as of Wednesday evening.

