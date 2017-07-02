WCNC
Close

Raleigh airport worker found alive in VA after being missing since Monday, reports say

Ken Smith WRAL , WCNC 10:37 AM. EDT July 02, 2017

RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) --  Allison Cope, the 24-year-old woman who was reported missing after leaving the Raleigh-Durham International Airport on Monday, has been found alive in Virginia Beach, according to airport officials.

Officials announced on Sunday that the woman was located late Saturday.

Allison Cope was reported missing on Monday after she clocked out for a break from her job at a Terminal 2 Starbucks. Cope took a scheduled break at 3 p.m. but did not return. She was reported missing around 7 p.m.

Read the full story here

© 2017 NBCNEWS.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories