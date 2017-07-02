Raleigh airport worker found alive in VA after being missing since Monday, reports say

Submitted photo via WRAL-NBC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) -- Allison Cope, the 24-year-old woman who was reported missing after leaving the Raleigh-Durham International Airport on Monday, has been found alive in Virginia Beach, according to airport officials.

Officials announced on Sunday that the woman was located late Saturday.

Allison Cope was reported missing on Monday after she clocked out for a break from her job at a Terminal 2 Starbucks. Cope took a scheduled break at 3 p.m. but did not return. She was reported missing around 7 p.m.

