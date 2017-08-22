WCNC
Close

Ranlo PD: Man with over 15 fake IDs on the run after escaping police car

WCNC 5:50 PM. EDT August 22, 2017

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. -- Ranlo Police is looking for a man who escaped custody Tuesday morning.

Police say around 5 a.m., officers arrived at a residence in the 5000 block of Wicklow Drive to place "Sebastian Cardona" in custody.

Officers placed Cardona in the police car and shut the door. As officers briefly left to close the door to Cardona's home, Cardona escaped from the police car.

Police say they are unsure of his real name, as officers found over 15 fake IDs. Following investigations, Cardona was a member of the Columbian Army and obtained his visa under a fake name. Police also recovered a 2017 California Edition Ford Mustang. The vehicle had two bullet holes in it, police say.

Cardona is considered armed and dangerous, according to police.

© 2017 WCNC.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories