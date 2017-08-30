18th Airborne soldiers to deploy from Fort Bragg to Texas

One of the entrance signs to facillities in Fort Bragg May 13, 2004 in Fayettville, North Carolina. (Photo by Logan Mock-Bunting/Getty Images) (Photo: Logan Mock-Bunting, Custom)

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WRAL-NBC) — Soldiers from the 18th Airborne Corps stationed at Fort Bragg will soon deploy to Texas to aid in Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

Army officials said Wednesday the soldiers stationed at Fort Bragg will be among several units deploying to the Gulf Coast to set up relief operations.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the families affected by Hurricane Harvey," said Maj. Ellis Gales, spokesperson for the XVIII Airborne Corps. "We know our Soldiers, here at Fort Bragg and other installations will do their best to assist with the ongoing relief efforts."

