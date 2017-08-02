6 children in serious condition after chemical spill in Durham YMCA pool

DURHAM, N.C. -- County officials said 37 children and two adults were affected by a chemical spill in a YMCA pool in Durham.
Durham County Emergency Management, first responders and HAZMAT all responded to a call of a Hypochlorite spill inside an indoor pool at Downtown Durham YMCA, located in the 200 block of West Morgan Street.
Six children were hospitalized for serious conditions, officials say.
Hypochlorite is a chemical used for everyday maintenance of swimming pools. The YMCA closed the swimming pool Wednesday afternoon, officials say.
