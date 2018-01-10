Charges pending against owner of frozen dog

Photo by WRAL (NBC) (Photo: NBC)

PIKEVILLE, N.C. (WRAL) — Wayne County authorities said Wednesday that the owner of a dog found frozen to death on Monday has been identified and that criminal charges are pending.

Animal Control officers were responding to a phone call when they found the brown female pitbull mix inside an igloo-shaped doghouse next to Airport Road in Pikeville, authorities said.

Authorities couldn't find a rabies tag or microchip on the dog to identify the owner, but Joseph Sauls, chief animal control officer, said tips from the public provided a break in the case.

