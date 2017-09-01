Coast Guard locates boat of missing Gaston Co. fishermen

David Hambrick, submitted photo.

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. – The U.S. Coast Guard announced that it found the boat of two fishermen from Gaston County who are reported missing off the North Carolina coast.

In two tweets posted Friday, the Coast Guard said the boat was found about 15 miles east of Murrells Inlet, S.C. with no people on board. Search and rescue crews with USCG and U.S. Navy are expanding their search patterns near Murrells Inlet.

Crews said Steve Chaney and David Hambrick's last known location was at South Harbor Boat Ramp on Oak Island, N.C. around 11:30 a.m. last Sunday.

Steve Chaney. Submitted photo.

When they didn't return that evening, the wife of one of the men called the Coast Guard. A search effort involving boats, a helicopter and a plane ensued following the call.

Family friend Tangela Moss, who lives on Oak Island, is raising money through a GoFundMe page to pay for other boaters to join the search.

She described Hambrick as one of the strongest people she knows in her life.

"This is what keeps us so positive," Moss said. "This is why his wife knows that he is coming home to her."

The Coast Guard is asking anyone with information on the two men's whereabouts to call them at 910-343-3880 or 843-740-7050.

