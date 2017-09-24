Ocracoke Island visitors told to evacuate

OCRACOKE, NC --- The County of Hyde, NC issued a visitor evacuation order for Ocracoke Island on its Twitter page Saturday night.
The order comes ahead of potential weather threats expected this week from Hurricane Maria, now a Category 1 hurricane.
According to the tweet, the evacuation order will go into effect at 5 a.m. Monday morning.
