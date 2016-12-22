Fire breaks out at Sugar Mountain resort

SUGAR MOUNTAIN, N.C. – A fire broke out at a popular ski resort in western North Carolina Thursday morning, according to city leaders.

Sugar Mountain Mayor Dennis Lacey says the fire started around 6:30 in the administration office of the Sugar Ski & Country Club in Sugar Mountain. An employee of Sugar Top Ski Resort was the first to notice the flames, Lacey said.

“He came running in saying there was a fire, then our security called 911,” Lacey told WYFF. “We had a pretty good view of the whole thing from our swimming pool area.”

Emergency crews from multiple fire departments responded to the scene. Lacey said that no one was injured during the blaze.

Officials have not yet determined the cause of the fire, but investigators are looking into the possibility that a Christmas tree or heater were to blame, according to Lacey. The silver lining is that the fire happened before the resort’s big Christmas rush.

“We start getting real busy the day after Christmas, so there aren’t as many people here as there could have been,” Lacey said.

