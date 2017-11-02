Fourth employee dies from injuries sustained in NC prison escape attempt

Geoffrey Howe (Photo: WRAL)

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. -- A fourth person died Thursday as a result of injuries sustained during an escape attempt at Pasquotank Correctional Institution earlier this month.

Geoffrey Howe, 31, a maintenance mechanic for the former Correction Enterprises sewing plant at the facility, died Thursday at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

How had been a Department of Public Safety employee for just over one year.

“Our thoughts, prayers and condolences to out to the Howe family,” said Department of Public Safety Secretary Erik A. Hooks. “This tragedy has horribly impacted the lives of four families, as well as co-workers and friends.”

Correctional Officer Wendy Shannon, 49, died Monday evening after spending weeks in the hospital as a result of injuries sustained during the incident. Corrections officer Justin Smith, 35, and Correction Enterprises manager Veronica Darden, 50, were also killed in the escape attempt.

