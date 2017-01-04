Great White drags boat for miles off Hilton Head

HILTON HEAD, S.C. -- It's like a scene out of Jaws-- but thankfully, no one got hurt.
Outcast Sport Fishing shared a nighttime video of their encounter with a Great White shark off the coast of Hilton Head New Year's Eve.
According to their Facebook post, the female Great White dragged the boat for *MILES*.
Tagged and Released our 2nd Great White of the season New Years eve. I wasn't planning on tagging one in the dark, but...Posted by Outcast Sport Fishing on Sunday, January 1, 2017
Copyright 2016 WCNC
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs