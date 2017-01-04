Great White drags boat for miles off Hilton Head

(Screengrab via YouTube)

HILTON HEAD, S.C. -- It's like a scene out of Jaws-- but thankfully, no one got hurt.

Outcast Sport Fishing shared a nighttime video of their encounter with a Great White shark off the coast of Hilton Head New Year's Eve.

According to their Facebook post, the female Great White dragged the boat for *MILES*.

Check out the video:

Tagged and Released our 2nd Great White of the season New Years eve. I wasn't planning on tagging one in the dark, but... Posted by Outcast Sport Fishing on Sunday, January 1, 2017

