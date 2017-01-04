WCNC
Close

Great White drags boat for miles off Hilton Head

WCNC 10:33 PM. EST January 04, 2017

HILTON HEAD, S.C. -- It's like a scene out of Jaws-- but thankfully, no one got hurt. 

Outcast Sport Fishing shared a nighttime video of their encounter with a Great White shark off the coast of Hilton Head New Year's Eve. 

According to their Facebook post, the female Great White dragged the boat for *MILES*.

Check out the video:

Tagged and Released our 2nd Great White of the season New Years eve. I wasn't planning on tagging one in the dark, but...

Posted by Outcast Sport Fishing on Sunday, January 1, 2017

Copyright 2016 WCNC


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories