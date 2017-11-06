SC homeowner holds gun on man accused of breaking into his truck

(Photo: Kershaw County Sheriff's Office)

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WLTX) -- Kershaw County deputies say a homeowner held a suspect who broke into his truck at gunpoint until officers could arrive.

Officers say around 5 p.m. Saturday, a man who lives in Elgin saw the suspect, 21-year-old Nicholas Hull-Martinez, walking away from his property. Deputies say Hull-Martinez was carrying two duffle bags and a rifle that belonged to the homeowner.

When the homeowner confronted the suspect, officers say the suspect ran. Eventually Hull-Martinez attempted to jump a fence at the nearby Lugoff-Elgin Middle School, but got hung up on the fence.

That allowed the homeowner to catch up with the suspect. The homeowner then pulled out his gun and held the suspect there until Kershaw County deputies arrived.

Hull-Martinez is in jail on a $60,000 bond.

“The armed homeowner did a commendable job in catching this thief,” said Kershaw County Sheriff Jim Matthews. “This is a good example of a lawfully armed citizen taking reasonable steps to protect his life and property.”

© 2017 WLTX-TV