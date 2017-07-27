Mandatory evacuation on Ocracoke Island after OBX power outage fix 'could take weeks'

BUXTON, N.C. - Two islands along North Carolina's Outer Banks are completely without power, and authorities are mandating non-residents and tourists to evacuate as residents prepare for an extended outage.

Cape Hatteras Electric Cooperative officials said in a Facebook post Thursday that the breaker at Oregon Inlet was tripped about 4:30 a.m., causing a full outage for Hatteras and Ocracoke islands. Several hours later, crews found a fault on the transmission cable attached to the Bonner Bridge that has been under construction.

At 5PM, we will drop the Buxton south circuit and the Frisco north circuit and attempt to pick up the Hatteras beach... Posted by Cape Hatteras Electric Cooperative on Thursday, July 27, 2017

The spots are popular among tourists and summer vacationers from up and down the East Coast. Officials report about 9,000 customers are without power on the two islands — with over 7,700 on Hatteras alone.

Officials attributed the cause of the outage to contractors with PCL Construction, the company building the new Bonner Bridge, who reportedly drove a piling though an underground cable.

As crews worked to restore the outage, all non-residents have been mandated to evacuate Ocracoke Island. However, it has been said that the outage 'could last weeks.'

Residents are asked to immediately shut off all non-essential breakers, limit electric use to refrigerators and fans and avoid running air conditioning units once generators are operational.

