Morganton teen shot during New Year's Eve celebration

MORGANTON, N.C. – Deputies in Burke County are investigating after a 17-year-old girl was shot on New Year’s Eve.

According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, detectives were notified of the incident after the teen was taken to the hospital. Witnesses told police that Devan Nathaniel Mojica, 21, and Nathan Allen Brewer, 22, began firing a handgun in the direction of a bonfire, striking the victim. The bonfire was set in an open field in the 1400 block of Havenwood Drive and several dozen people were at the celebration, police say.

The victim was taken to a local hospital before she was transferred to CMC in Charlotte. She is currently listed in stable condition, according to police.

Detectives have not determined if charges will be filed in the case.

