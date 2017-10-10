NC high school investigating KKK fliers left on cars during football game

(Photo: WRAL, Custom)

HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WRAL) — Gray’s Creek High School Principal Lisa Stewart told the Fayetteville Observer Monday that KKK fliers left on vehicles during the school's football game Friday night violated a campus policy that prohibits the distribution of material that contains hate speech, among other things.

A parent shared a photo of the flier, which said the removal of Confederate flags and monuments is an attack on the white race and America, with school leaders and the Fayetteville Observer.

