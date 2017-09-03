WCNC
NC man tells 911 he awoke from dream to find wife stabbed to death

A Raleigh man has been arrested after his wife died following an overnight stabbing, police said Friday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL-NBC) — A Raleigh man has been arrested after his wife died following an overnight stabbing, police said Friday. 

Officers responded to a reported stabbing in the 5200 block of Patuxent Drive shortly before 1:15 a.m. and found Lauren Ashley-Nicole Phelps, 29, wounded. She was taken to WakeMed, where she died.

Matthew James Phelps, 27, has been charged with murder in her death.

