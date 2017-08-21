NC soldier missing after helicopter crash in Hawaii

Water safety officials hand over possible debris from an Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter crash to military personnel stationed at a command center in a harbor, Wednesday, August 16, 2017 in Haleiwa, HI. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia, File) (Photo: AP Photo/Marco Garcia, File)

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii -- Officials from the 25th Infantry Division released the names of the five missing soldiers after the UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter crashed in Hawaii.

First Lt. Kathryn Bailey, of Hope Mills, N.C., was among those missing. Bailey was an aviation officer who was assigned to 2nd Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, according to a press release from the U.S. Army.

Chief Warrant Officer Brian Woeber, of Decatur, Ala., Chief Warrant Officer Stephen Cantrell, of Wichita Falls, Texas, Staff Sgt. Abigail Milam, of Jenkins, Ky., and Sgt. Michael Nelson, of Antioch, Tenn., were also reported missing from the helicopter crash.

Search and rescue efforts for the missing helicopter and soldiers has been suspended, according to U.S. Army's press release.

© 2017 WCNC.COM