NC's Davy Crockett on his way to help Texas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- More than 200 years ago, Davy Crockett left his Tennessee home to fight in the Texas Revolution, helping the Lone Star State become a republic.

Fast forward to 2017, Charlotte resident Davy Crockett -- a distant relative to the former -- is heading to Texas as a Red Cross volunteer to help the victims affected by Tropical Storm Harvey.

"Two to three weeks, I’ll be there," Crockett said. "I don’t know if I’ll be living in a tent or where I’ll be, what conditions are."

“They have told me to expect anything and everything," he added.

In a statement released on his Instagram account, Gov. Roy Cooper said the state of North Carolina had sent two "seasoned search and rescue teams" to help.

Crockett isn't on one of the teams but he does have vast experience. He first volunteered during Hurricane Katrina.

On this trip, he's leading a damage assessment team, comparing maps to flooded streets to determine where help is most needed.

"We have to finish our work before we can ramp up what we need," said Crockett

While the "King of the Wild Frontier" Davy was considered a hero for his actions 200-plus years ago, Charlotte's version of Davy Crockett could also be hailed as such.

"You lose all your furniture, your clothes, you’re left with nothing... here comes a Red Cross volunteer that [will] at least gives you something to help bring you back,” Crockett said.

