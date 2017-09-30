Police conduct death investigation at Wingate University campus

Wingate University (Photo courtesy of the school's public Facebook page)

UNION COUNTY, N.C. -- Wingate Police Department says a death investigation is underway after a body was found at a local college campus.

Police responded to a call around 10 a.m. Saturday from the Wingate University campus. The deceased individual was not a Wingate University student, police say.

Foul play did not play a role in the person's death, officials say.

The investigation is ongoing.

