Protestors claim victory as white supremacists no show in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. - Three days after a confederate memorial was illegally removed outside the old Durham County Courthouse, reports of a protest by white supremacists rung around the region.

As a result, an anti-white-supremacist group came out to denounce racism and the president of the United States.

"No Trump, no KKK, no fascist USA," the crowd chanted as they peacefully protested.

No white supremacist group ever showed, leading the group of peace-preaching demonstrators to call it a win.

"That was a victory today. Nobody got hurt, nobody got killed. It was peaceful," said one protestor.

Still, the demonstrators in Durham have some people of Bull City on high alert.

"It's somewhat tense," says Peter, who added that he's lived in Durham his entire life and that one of his biggest fears is seeing the Tobacco town turned into a scene from Charlottesville.

"I don't wanna see a car or truck go flying down the street and run into people," he said.

Over at the courthouse, the crowd migrated around 4:30 p.m. to the Durham County Detention Facility, to protest the prison system with inmates looking down on the crowd, banging on the walls of their cells in support.

"Everyone out here is family, everyone out here is our brother," said a man who was later arrested by police for failing to disperse. According to Durham PD, he was the only person arrested.

After the jaunt to the jail, the people made their way towards the police station before being met by a wall of police.

The swat team forced the people back without any injuries, ending the march and protest.

