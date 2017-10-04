SC inmates try to escape prison, reports say

McCORMICK COUNTY, S.C. -- County officials say inmates tried to escape a South Carolina prison Wednesday evening.

McCormick County Emergency said on Facebook the Department of Corrections off S.C. 378 east had a situation involving inmates attempting to escape a local prison.

South Carolina Department of Corrections said all staff from the McCormick County Correctional Institution are safe and accounted for. The corrections department also said Wednesday's incident did not affect the entire prison.

We are actively responding to an isolated incident in one housing unit at McCormick CI. All staff are safe and accounted for. — SC Dept. Corrections (@SCDCNews) October 4, 2017

Rumor Correction: This incident is isolated to one housing unit and has never effected the entire prison. — SC Dept. Corrections (@SCDCNews) October 4, 2017

