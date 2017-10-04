WCNC
Close

SC inmates try to escape prison, reports say

WCNC 6:15 PM. EDT October 04, 2017

McCORMICK COUNTY, S.C. -- County officials say inmates tried to escape a South Carolina prison Wednesday evening.

McCormick County Emergency said on Facebook the Department of Corrections off S.C. 378 east had a situation involving inmates attempting to escape a local prison.

South Carolina Department of Corrections said all staff from the McCormick County Correctional Institution are safe and accounted for. The corrections department also said Wednesday's incident did not affect the entire prison.

 

© 2017 WCNC.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories