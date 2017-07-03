Shots fired inside North Charleston mall

Photo via WCBD-NBC

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. -- Officials say shots were fired inside a mall in North Charleston on Monday.

City officials from North Charleston say two men opened fire following an altercation that took place inside Northwoods Mall. Authorities then ordered an evacuation at the mall.

Witnesses say a glass was shattered after shots were fired.

Units from the Charleston County Sheriff's Office and North Charleston Police are on the scene, reports say.

North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey said that there is not an active shooter at the mall, reports The Post and Courier.

The two men suspected of opening fire have not been apprehended, city officials say.

