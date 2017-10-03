Silver Alert issued for missing teen

Haley M. Conrad (Photo: Winston-Salem Police)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Police in Winston-Salem are asking for the public’s help locating a missing teenager.

According to the N.C. Center for Missing Persons, 14-year-old Haley M. Conrad was last seen in the area of Reynolda Road in Winston-Salem. Conrad is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

She is described as a white female, approximately 5-foot-4 and weighing 110 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a red t-shirt with blue jeans and sneakers.

Anyone with information about Conrad’s whereabouts is asked to call Winston-Salem Police at 336-773-7700.

