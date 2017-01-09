(WESH) A pair of sisters traveling to see their father for the final time say they were kicked off their plane and missed his dying moments.

Debbie Hartman and Trisha Baker, both of DeLand, Florida were desperate to see their dying father who had been diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer. They booked a flight on Allegiant Air departing from Sanford to visit him in North Carolina, believing it could be the last time they would see him.

"I wish there was someone who could tell him we tried to get there," Hartman said.

After boarding the plane, Baker received a text message saying it would be their father's last night. She got up to tell her sister, who was sitting at the back of the plane, but a flight attendant told her to sit down.

Hartman had a panic attack and Baker accused the flight attendant of not being compassionate. When she insisted on being able to console her sister, the captain was alerted and airport security escorted them off the plane.

Their father died shortly thereafter. The sisters were not able to see him before his death.



Allegiant officials told the station they are investigating.

