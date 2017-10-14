Two-year-old suffers minor injuries after fall from NC State Fair children's ride

Photo courtesy of Bobbie Feraco, via WRAL. (Photo: Custom)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) — A two-year-old child suffered minor injuries after falling from a children's car ride at the at the NC State Fair Friday evening, according to the child's mother, Bobbie Feraco.

The parents of the child buckled the seatbelt of a car in Kiddieland and walked away. Before the ride started, he stood up and fell out of the car.

His foot caught the strap and he was dragged before the attendant stopped the ride. He suffered minor scrapes and no other injuries.

