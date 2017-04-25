WATCH: Two alligators battle it out in NC

YouTube screen grab

OCEAN ISLE, N.C. -- Two alligators were caught on camera in an epic battle on a North Carolina golf course.

The video was posted to YouTube of two alligators fighting in a pond on the 18th hole of the Panther's Run Golf Links in Ocean Isle.

The one alligator eventually releases its grip on the other and swims away. The person filming then pans the camera to the golf course. About a dozen golfers had gathered to watch the fight.

