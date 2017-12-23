WCNC
Close

Woman injured in shooting at a Durham Mall

A 21-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound in the parking lot near the movie theater.

Hannah Webster, WRAL (NBC) , WCNC 11:47 PM. EST December 23, 2017

DURHAM, N.C. — A woman was injured in a shooting at Northgate Mall in Durham Saturday around 5:15 p.m., police said.

A 21-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound in the parking lot near the Northgate Stadium 10 movie theater.

She was taken to a Duke Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say the shooting was not random.

Police originally said the mall was under a lockdown, but it remained open.

Click here for full story.

Copyright 2017 WRAL (NBC)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories