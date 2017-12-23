Woman injured in shooting at a Durham Mall

DURHAM, N.C. — A woman was injured in a shooting at Northgate Mall in Durham Saturday around 5:15 p.m., police said.
A 21-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound in the parking lot near the Northgate Stadium 10 movie theater.
She was taken to a Duke Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Authorities say the shooting was not random.
Police originally said the mall was under a lockdown, but it remained open.
Copyright 2017 WRAL (NBC)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs